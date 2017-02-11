Police: Intoxicated Driver Caused Crash in Dallas

Crash at Hampton Road at Kiest Blvd. in Dallas.

A driver is charged with intoxication assault after a crash that sent a utility pole and wires to the ground in Dallas early Saturday.

Dallas police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said a Chevy HHR driven by 27-year-old Maria Sanchez ran a red light at eastbound Kiest Blvd. at Hampton Road. The Chevy HHR collided with a Ford Flex.

The Chevy HHR flipped over and knocked down a utility pole at the intersection. The utility pole fell onto Hampton Road and then was struck by a Nissan Titan.

Police charged Sanchez, the driver of the Chevy HHR, with intoxication assault. A passenger in her car was transported to the hospital with a scratch above the eye and a fractured neck bone.

Police did not release any information about the people inside of the Ford Flex and the Nissan Titan.