Petition Underway to Rename Houston Highway 'JJ Watt Parkway'

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 3: (AFP OUT) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt holds a box of relief supplies on his shoulder while handing them out to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million to date to help those affected by the storm. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)

A Houston kindergarten teacher has launched a petition to rename State Highway 99 in Houston the "JJ Watt Parkway".

The organizer says "JJ Watt has been an exemplary humanitarian and Houstonian. He has given to our great city more than we could ever have asked for!" "As a token of our appreciation not only should SH 99 bear his number but also his name!"

The organizer referencing Watt's number 99 on the field which also is the same number of the highway on the northwest side of Houston.

So far more than 78,000 people have signed the petition which will be delivered to the Mayor of Houston and Governor Greg Abbott.

If you would like to sign the petition, click HERE.