Police said at least one person was wounded in a shooting during a fight at a Fort Worth bar early Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police said a fight broke out between a group of regular customers and a group of first timers at 40s & Shortys in the 3900 block of East Belknap Street at about 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police a handgun and knife were used in the fight.

Authorities said one person was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said they have a possible person of interest in the shooting.

No further details have been released.

