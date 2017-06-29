Person Wounded in Shooting During Bar Fight: Fort Worth Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Person Wounded in Shooting During Bar Fight: Fort Worth Police

    Police said at least one person was wounded in a shooting during a fight at a Fort Worth bar early Thursday morning.

    Fort Worth police said a fight broke out between a group of regular customers and a group of first timers at 40s & Shortys in the 3900 block of East Belknap Street at about 1 a.m.

    Witnesses told police a handgun and knife were used in the fight.

    Authorities said one person was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

    Police said they have a possible person of interest in the shooting.

    No further details have been released.

