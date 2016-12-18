North Texas Man Gets 10 Year Sentence for Stealing Ambulance | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Man Gets 10 Year Sentence for Stealing Ambulance

    A Fort Worth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing an ambulance last year and later crashing it.

    The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 31-year-old Kenneth Golightly was convicted last week of aggravated robbery.

    Authorities say Golightly took the ambulance at knifepoint in March 2015 from a crew that was finishing paperwork after completing a call at a hospital.

    Golightly then drove off, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph through city streets before he crashed the ambulance through a fence about a mile from the hospital.

    Cameras onboard the ambulance captured Golightly's joyride. He then fled on foot but was later arrested by police.

    The ambulance, valued at $50,000, was totaled in the crash.

    Published at 4:49 PM CST on Dec 18, 2016

    Copyright Associated Press / NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
