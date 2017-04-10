New Houston Pool May Give You Texas-Sized Jitters

A new apartment building in Houston is making waves with its rooftop pool.

The Market Square Tower, located in downtown Houston, houses the tallest clear, cantilevered pool in the country.

Here's the scary (to some of us) part:

An 8-foot portion of the pool projects over downtown Houston, five hundred feet in the air.

It is made of 5.5-inch thick clear acrylic plastic.

Engineering firm Walter P. Moore and Reynolds Polymer worked together to create this design, made to withstand hurricane conditions. They used special waterproof concrete and epoxy-coated rebar.

The pool contains sixty-two cubic feet of water, with each foot weighing two hundred fifty pounds.