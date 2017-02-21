The city of Arlington may be the perfect place for a Heavy Metal Hall of Fame. That's at least according to a group of North Texas musicians who've been making appearances on behalf of the project.

Musicians Want to Create Heavy Metal Hall of Fame

Jerry Warden co-hosts a radio talk show on Monday nights from an Arlington office building. His show is called "Nothing But Metal."

Warden says North Texas has deep connections to several heavy metal bands.

Bands like Warlock, Pantera and Rigor Mortis are just a few that have inspired his dream project.

"Everything metal," said Warden. "From the time you walk in the door, we'd like to have a statue of 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott."

Abbott was an Arlington native and a founding member of Pantera.

Warden and his friends have formed a non-profit organization in support of building the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame in Arlington.

The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau hasn't met Warden yet, but when they heard about his idea, they released this statement:

"Everything begins with an idea. We encourage entrepreneurs to dream big in the American Dream City!"