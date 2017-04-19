Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash in Dallas

Authorities said a man driving a motorcycle was injured in a crash in Dallas late Tuesday night.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to call about the crash near the intersection of North Walton Walker Boulevard and Northwest Highway at about 11:30 p.m.

Deputies said they found the man on Northwest Highway and his motorcycle on Walton Walker Boulevard.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Further details have not yet been released.