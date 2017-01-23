A memorial for a Texas Ranger killed while rescuing a kidnapped child in 1987 has been installed in Horseshoe Bay, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

Ranger Stanley Guffey was fatally shot helping rescue Kara Leigh Whitehead, a 2-year-old girl taken 30 years ago by Brent Albert Beeler.

A monument recognizing the service of Texas Ranger Stanley Keith Guffey, who gave his life trying to rescue an abducted 2-year-old girl.

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

According to a report of the incident by The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, Beeler was on parole when he kidnapped the child and 22-year-old Denise Johnson, who worked as a maid for the child's family.

The report said Beeler killed Johnson and demanded $30,000 and a car for the child's safe return.

Guffey, along with Ranger John Aycock, volunteered to hide in the back of the car to prevent Beeler's escape.

Below is more of the account from The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame:

When the car was delivered, Beeler placed the girl in the front seat and threw a briefcase with the money in the back. In so doing he spotted Guffey, who identified himself as a Texas Ranger, and ordered Beeler to surrender. In the seconds it took Guffey to identify himself, Beeler fired a .44 Magnum revolver, fatally wounding Ranger Guffey. Guffey was able to fire one shot before collapsing, but it missed Beeler. Ranger Aycock returned fire through the car window, fatally wounding Beeler. He quickly pulled Kara-Leigh Whitehead to the rear of the car out of harms way before leaving the vehicle to approach Beeler.

“Today we solemnly honor Ranger Stanley Guffey, a man who heroically answered the call of duty and, without hesitation, put his life on the line in order to save a child. His dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Texas Ranger Chief Randall Prince in a news release Monday. “He truly was an extraordinary man – gone entirely too soon, and his sacrifice will always be remembered.”

According to the DPS, Guffey began his career in the Highway Patrol in 1968 and was a Texas Ranger stationed in Brady at the time of this death. Guffey was posthumously awarded a Medal of Valor by DPS for his heroic actions. Aycock was also awarded a Medal of Valor.

“For more than 18 years, Ranger Guffey proudly served the people of Texas, selflessly shouldering the tremendous risks and responsibilities associated with being a peace officer,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a news release Monday. “DPS is eternally grateful for his service and unwavering commitment to protecting others – no matter the cost – and this monument will be a constant reminder of his heroic service.”

Members of Ranger Guffey’s family, DPS leadership, local officials, law enforcement and members of the community attended the ceremony at the Horseshoe Bay Police Department. The dedication commemorated the 30th anniversary of Guffey’s death.

During the ceremony, Horseshoe Bay Mayor Steve Jordan also read a proclamation recognizing Guffey and officially naming a Horseshoe Bay Police Department patrol boat in his honor. Police Chief Tony Hill of Perryton, Texas (Guffey’s hometown), presented a second the proclamation from the mayor of Perryton.

The monument marker was installed by The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Texas Rangers Association Foundation and City of Horseshoe Bay.