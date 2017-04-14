Mesquite Ducks Dying from Plague

Officials say more than 50 duck deaths in Mesquite are the result of a virus commonly known as "duck plague".

Mesquite officials say the cause of death for over 50 ducks at city parks in the past few weeks is Duck Enteritis Virus, commonly referred to as "duck plague".

Samples of deceased ducks were sent to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic laboratory for testing. Reports showed the presence of the virus.

The National Wildlife Health Center assures the public is not at risk of contracting this virus, as only ducks and other waterfowl can catch it. It is transmitted through direct contact with the sick birds.

Officials say the disease is typically widespread and will run its course among the ducks. The city expects additional loss of ducks over the next few weeks.

Affected birds can appear healthy but still have the virus. "Duck plague" can live for weeks under certain conditions. The virus is common in pond settings during the breeding season, April to June.

If anyone witnesses an animal in distress at a city park in Mesquite, they are urged to call the 24-hour Utility Dispatch number, 972-216-6278. Officials want to remind everyone the danger of handling a sick, injured or deceased animal at any time. The City of Mesquite is grateful for the public's assistance with this issue.