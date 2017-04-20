People in Fort Worth came together Thursday night to hopefully save the life of a 8-year-old girl.

People got their cheeks swabbed at the MedStar facility to see if they are a potential match to Hallie Bea.

Hallie suffers from Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare blood disease and she requires a bone marrow transplant to beat the disease.

The drive was organized by MedStar and Delete Blood Cancer.

Even if people were not a match, they were able to register as donors, simply by swabbing their cheeks.

For more information you can visit the Delete Blood Cancer website.