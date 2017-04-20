MedStar Host Registry Event for Girl With Rare Blood Disorder | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
MedStar Host Registry Event for Girl With Rare Blood Disorder

By Matt Jackson

    People in Fort Worth came together Thursday night to hopefully save the life of a 8-year-old girl.

    People got their cheeks swabbed at the MedStar facility to see if they are a potential match to Hallie Bea.

    Hallie suffers from Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare blood disease and she requires a bone marrow transplant to beat the disease.

    The drive was organized by MedStar and Delete Blood Cancer.

    Even if people were not a match, they were able to register as donors, simply by swabbing their cheeks.

    For more information you can visit the Delete Blood Cancer website.

    Published 2 hours ago

