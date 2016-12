Dallas police said a man was fatally shot at a gas station in South Dallas shortly after midnight Monday.

According to police, the incident began as a fight between two men at the Valero gas station in the 4700 block of South Central Expressway.

Arriving officers found Onesimo Abrego, 44, injured with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Video FW Officer on Restricted Duty After Making Arrest on Video

The suspected gunman remained at large Monday morning.