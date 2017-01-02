Grapevine police are searching for a man they say dressed as a Wal-Mart employee to steal merchandise.

On November 21, surveillance photos show a man walking into the Wal-Mart located on State Highway 114.

The man eventually puts on a blue Wal-Mart employee vest over his shirt.

The man filled up two shopping carts with merchandise and walked out of the store without paying, according to police.

He was last seen driving a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck.

If your recognize the man in the photos or have additional information, contact Grapevine Police Sgt. Spillers at 817-410-3243 or wspillers@grapevinetexas.gov.