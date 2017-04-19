Man Arrested in Death of Arlington Mother

Arlington Police say they arrested Keith Haynes for the murder of Kenishia Walker on Wednesday April 19, 2017.

Arlington Police have arrested a man in the murder of Kenishia Walker, a pregnant mother who was found shot to death by her young son Friday morning.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Keith Haynes on capital murder charges.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson made the announcement on twitter late Wednesday night.

Haynes and Walker had had an ongoing relationship and had known each other since high school, police said.

It happened in a town home in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road.

Family members also have confirmed that Walker was seven months pregnant.

Arlington Murder Victim Was Seven Months Pregnant: Mother

The victim's eight-year-old son told detectives a man he knew as "Moosie" had been with his mother the night she was killed.

Haynes told police that was his nickname.

Police also said the investigation revealed Haynes had deleted text messages on his cell phone between him and the victim before allowing investigators to examine it.

A friend told police Walker had sent her screenshots of text messages from Haynes and said as recently as March 30 that she believed Haynes was trying to kill her.

“If I ever come up dead please show the police this and the other screenshots,” she told the friend, according to the arrest warrant.

Walker did not explain why she was worried, police said.