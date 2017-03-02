Grand Prairie police arrest 25-year-old Luis Alarcon Jr. after they say he escaped custody at a Dallas hospital, stole a police cruiser and led officers on a chase early Thursday.

Police said they arrested a man after he escaped custody at a Dallas hospital, stole a police cruiser and led officers on a chase early Thursday morning.

Grand Prairie police said an officer was at Parkland Memorial Hospital preparing to transport 25-year-old Luis Alarcon Jr. — who was in custody for possession of narcotics — to the jail at about 12:15 a.m.

As the officer was loading Alarcon into the squad car, the prisoner was able to get into the driver’s seat and drove away, according to Grand Prairie Police Department spokesman Det. Lyle R. Gensler.

Dallas police officers in the area saw the incident and followed Alarcon in the squad car, according to authorities. Additional Grand Prairie units join the chase.

The pursuit continued along Texas 114 to Texas 183 before ending when authorities said Alarcon drove the police car off the road and into a ditch near the intersection of U.S. 377 and Loop 820 in Haltom City.

Police said they took Alarcon into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported, but the squad car was damaged.

Authorities said Alarcon will face charges for stealing a police car and eluding officers in addition to his narcotics violation.