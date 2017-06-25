Lions, Tigers, and Other Large Cats Take Their Turn in the Dentist's Chair This Weekend in Wylie | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lions, Tigers, and Other Large Cats Take Their Turn in the Dentist's Chair This Weekend in Wylie

By Lexie Houghtaling

    Dentists from all across the country came out to In-Sync Exotics in Wylie this weekend to operate on tigers, lions, and other large cats.

    All of the cats being operated on live at In-Sync Exotics, a wildlife rescue center.

    “We rescue abused, unwanted, neglected large felines,” said Angela Culver with In-Sync Exotics.

    The animals operated on had root canals, extractions, and other life-enhancing dental procedures.

    A group of volunteer veterinary dentists from the Peter Emily Foundation provided the services.

    “It’s rewarding as far as being able to have a profession that’s able to get in there and make patients feel better,” said Steven Holmstrom, one of the veterinary dentists.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

