Dentists from all across the country came out to In-Sync Exotics in Wylie this weekend to operate on tigers, lions, and other large cats.
All of the cats being operated on live at In-Sync Exotics, a wildlife rescue center.
“We rescue abused, unwanted, neglected large felines,” said Angela Culver with In-Sync Exotics.
The animals operated on had root canals, extractions, and other life-enhancing dental procedures.
A group of volunteer veterinary dentists from the Peter Emily Foundation provided the services.
“It’s rewarding as far as being able to have a profession that’s able to get in there and make patients feel better,” said Steven Holmstrom, one of the veterinary dentists.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago