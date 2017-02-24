Three-Alarm Fire at Balch Springs Auto Shop

Flames from a large fire at Jimmy's Automotive light up the sky in Balch Springs.

Firefighters from several agencies are battling a three-alarm fire at a North Texas auto shop Friday evening.

The fire was reported at about 7 p.m. at Jimmy's Automotive in the 2800 block of Belt Line Road in Balch Springs.

There are no reports of injuries.

Balch Springs police say firefighters from Dallas County and Seagoville are assisting Balch Springs in fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.