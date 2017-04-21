Kayaker's Body Found in Hickory Creek | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Kayaker's Body Found in Hickory Creek

By Jennifer Phillips

    The body of an unidentified person was located Friday afternoon at Lewisville Lake in Denton County, officials say.

    A kayaker was reported missing earlier in the afternoon, and several teams searched the lake, including dive teams and fire departments from Lewisville and Lake Cities.

    A body was found at about 4:50 p.m, and the Texas Game Warden is investigating.

    It is unknown whether the person was wearing a life jacket.

    At this time, no further information has been released.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

