Josh Hamilton Leaves Practice to Have Knee Evaluated
Josh Hamilton Leaves Practice to Have Knee Evaluated

By Todd L. Davis and Tim Ciesco

    Pat Doney, NBC 5 Sports
    Josh Hamilton on crutches in Surprise, Arizona, Feb. 24, 2016.

    Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton left practice Wednesday after he "felt something" in his knee while running, according to officials.

    The 35-year-old Hamilton left the team's Spring Training facility in Surprise, Arizona, for Houston for evaluation. Assistant General Manager Mike Daly said the team’s doctor and trainers contacted that specialist, Dr. Walt Lowe, who felt that Hamilton should see him in person.

    "We want to make sure Josh is healthy,” Daly said. "We just have to see what Dr. Lowe says later today before we know what’s going on."

    The 2010 American League MVP signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers in January and is competing for a roster spot as a first baseman.

    Knee injuries sidelined Hamilton for the entire 2016 season.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
