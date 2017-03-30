Irving Mayor to Join Trump Administration | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Irving Mayor to Join Trump Administration

By Gromer Jeffers - The Dallas Morning News

    Gregory Castillo/DMN
    Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne listens to a constituent.

    Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne on Thursday said that she was going to work for the Trump administration.

    Van Duyne did not say what her role would be, but told a gathering at the AT&T Bryon Nelson kickoff luncheon that an announcement could come next week.

    "I keep saying next week because I've been told the paperwork is going to be done next week," Van Duyne told about 300 people at the Momentous Institute in north Oak Cliff. "But next week I'll actually be able to make an announcement."

    Click here to read more about this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

