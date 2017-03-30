Irving Mayor to Join Trump Administration

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne on Thursday said that she was going to work for the Trump administration.

Van Duyne did not say what her role would be, but told a gathering at the AT&T Bryon Nelson kickoff luncheon that an announcement could come next week.

"I keep saying next week because I've been told the paperwork is going to be done next week," Van Duyne told about 300 people at the Momentous Institute in north Oak Cliff. "But next week I'll actually be able to make an announcement."

