Installation Mass for New Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas

Watch the procession and Mass in the video player above live from downtown Dallas.

The Installation Mass of the new Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas is underway.

There was a procession into the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas for Bishop Edward J. Burns at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Mass began at 2 p.m.

There are three cardinals, including Cardinal Kevin Farrell who traveled from Rome for the event, and more than 50 other bishops from around the state and country along with several hundred priests and deacons.

The 59-year-old Burns succeeds Farrell, who left Dallas for Rome Oct. 1 after the Pope appointed him the Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

“I am extremely happy and humbled that Pope Francis has chosen me to lead such an important diocese and I look forward to serving the local Church of the Diocese of Dallas," Burns said back in December.

Burns served as the Bishop of Juneau, Alaska, for seven years. Before that, he served as Executive Director of the Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C.