Officer Craig Roper, on the left, and Corporal Elise Bowden, on the right, of Arlington Police Department

Cpl. Elise Bowden is the Arlington police officer identified as being run over twice by a man trying to avoid arrest during a routine traffic stop late Wednesday night.

The Arlington Police Department released the identities of Bowden and of Officer Craig Roper Friday. Police said Roper is the officer who climbed into the back of the suspect's car in efforts to stop him from running over Bowden again. Roper ended up fatally shooting the suspect, 23-year-old Tavis Crane.

Roper is currently on routine administrative leave.

Bowden called for backup when she learned Crane had multiple outstanding warrants, including one for felony evading arrest-probation violation in Dallas County, and would need to arrest him.

A law office representing Crane's family issued a statement saying they do not plan to pursue any legal action, however, the family is requesting to view the dashcam video.

According to the statement, witnesses in the vehicle at the time of the shooting differ with the police report about the events of that night.

Bowden is a mother of eight and a grandmother. She has been with the Arlington Police Department since May 20, 2002 and works the midnight shift for the West Patrol division. Her husband, Sgt. Brad Norman, is also with the Arlington Police Department.