ICE Arrests 26 Parolees Doing Community Service

Federal immigration agents rounded up about 26 undocumented parolees as they showed up in Fort Worth Sunday morning to perform community service.

It is believed to be one of the largest such sweeps in North Texas in recent memory and perhaps the first of undocumented immigrants who reported for court-ordered community service, like picking up trash along highways.

Those arrested were convicted of high-level misdemeanors or low-level felonies like drunk driving, theft and assault, and were released from jail by mistake, said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

An NBC 5 photographer saw an ICE bus and two vans pull up to the Tarrant County Work Release site on Cold Springs Road.

Most of those arrested could be seen being frisked as they were escorted onto the bus. One man was shackled.

ICE spokesman Carl Rusnock confirmed the operation, but declined to immediately provide any details.

"ICE officers are conducting ongoing immigration enforcement operations in North Texas," he said in an email. "No further details are available until the conclusion of this operation. ICE routinely conducts immigration enforcement operations locally and nationwide which help improve overall public safety by removing criminal aliens from our communities."

Waybourn said his office participated in the operation at ICE's request.

"This was totally initiated by ICE," he said. "They came to us and said, 'Listen, we reviewed the list (of names) and we suspect some of them are illegal aliens.' So we said, 'Whatever you need to do.'"

Waybourne said the families of those arrested had been notified.

Those arrested were taken to an ICE facility in Dallas where they will be processed and some possibly released, he said.

Waybourn campaigned on cracking down on undocumented immigrants, especially those convicted of crimes.

Soon after he took office in January, he applied to take part in a federal program that would train jailers to enforce immigration laws.