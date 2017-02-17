Head-On Crash Leaves One Dead, Two Injured in Frisco | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Head-On Crash Leaves One Dead, Two Injured in Frisco

    A head-on crash in Frisco on Friday left one person dead and two others injured, according to Frisco police.

    Around 12:37 p.m., a driver traveling southbound crossed the median on Preston Road near Camfield Road and struck another car traveling northbound.

    Two people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening. 

    Police said 85-year-old Ruby Kesner from Plano was transported to Medical City Plano. She was then pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

