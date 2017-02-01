'Hamilton' Is a Hit Before Musical Hits Dallas

The Broadway hit 'Hamilton: An American Musical' is coming to Dallas in two years, and it is already proving to be a box office hit for Dallas Summer Musicals. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Summer Musicals could be looking at a couple of very good seasons for ticket sales, all because of one show, Hamilton: An American Musical.

"Yeah, so excited," said Paulette Hopkins, director of marketing for Dallas Summer Musicals. "This is something like I don't think anyone's ever seen."

While the exact date hasn't been set, fans will have to wait until the 2018-19 season to see the Pulitzer-winning show.

In two days, DSM saw more than $1 million in season ticket subscriptions. That's because anyone who buys season tickets to DSM's 2017-18 season and then renews for the following season, when Hamilton is coming to Dallas, is guaranteed a coveted seat to the show.

'Hamilton' is Coming to Dallas Summer Musicals

The Dallas Morning News theater critic Nancy Churnin talks about news that 'Hamilton,' the hottest Broadway production in the world, is coming to Dallas Summer Musicals. (Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)

"The excitement is there," said Hopkins. "I think it reaches everybody, and it's so different and so diverse."

The musical about politics became political itself after then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence attended the show on Broadway shortly after the election. The cast delivered a message from the stage to Pence, pleading for the new administration to take people of all backgrounds into account. The following week, Hamilton broke attendance records, despite then-President-elect Donald Trump calling the cast "rude" and some calling for a boycott of the show.

Hamilton is not cast in traditional musical mold, and that might be why the Tony Award-winning show has had so much buzz.

"I think times are changing and people want new and different things," Hopkins said. "They love the classics, but they want something new and fresh."

No dates have been announced yet for Hamilton's run in Dallas. You can purchase season tickets to Dallas Summer Musicals at dallassummermusicals.org.