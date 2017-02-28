Girls Test Drive Engineering

We show off the next generation of engineers in Tuesday's Tell Me Something Good.

Something Good: Next Generation of Engineers

The next generation of engineers attended a special event in North Texas.

Fort Worth-based XTO Energy recently hosted its fifth annual Introduce A Girl to Engineering Day.

About 50 girls from middle schools in the Azle, Crowley, Fort Worth and Hurst-Euless-Bedford independent school districts got the chance to test drive engineering through hands-on activities.

Suann Guthrie said the goal was to boost the girls' confidence and encourage them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (stem) fields

Guthrie said while women make up about half of the U.S. workforce, they account for only 14 percent of practicing engineers.

