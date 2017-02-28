Girls Test Drive Engineering | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Girls Test Drive Engineering

By Deborah Ferguson

    We show off the next generation of engineers in Tuesday's Tell Me Something Good.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    The next generation of engineers attended a special event in North Texas.

    Fort Worth-based XTO Energy recently hosted its fifth annual Introduce A Girl to Engineering Day.

    About 50 girls from middle schools in the Azle, Crowley, Fort Worth and Hurst-Euless-Bedford independent school districts got the chance to test drive engineering through hands-on activities.

    Suann Guthrie said the goal was to boost the girls' confidence and encourage them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (stem) fields

    Guthrie said while women make up about half of the U.S. workforce, they account for only 14 percent of practicing engineers.

    Tell Me Something Good airs weekdays on NB5 Today. Send your pictures and information to isee@nbcdfw.com.

    Published 2 hours ago

