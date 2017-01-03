The outdoor music venue at Fair Park in Dallas has a new name. Again.

Gexa Energy Pavilion is now being called the Starplex Pavilion.

If that name sounds familiar, that's because it is.

The city-owned and Live Nation-operated venue was first known as Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre when it opened back in 1988.

Since then, it's been called Smirnoff Music Centre, Superpages.com Center, then renamed Gexa Energy Pavilion in 2011.

Fair Park Executive General Manager Daniel Huerta told The Dallas Morning News he didn't know anything about the change.

"I'm not aware of a name change," he told TDMN. "But they have all the rights to naming it whatever they want."

The new Starplex Pavilion has a new Twitter account, but hasn't tweeted at all as of this writing.