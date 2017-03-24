A gas leak in downtown Fort Worth has cut power to several blocks and is forcing some section to evacuate Friday afternoon, police say.

Fort Worth police are advising people use caution near the area of Pecan and Belknap streets, in the northeast part of downtown.

The gas leak was first reported at about 11:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Pecan.

NBC 5 recorded video of a power pole on fire at the location of the gas break.

The cause of the gas leak has not been confirmed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.