Garland police are investigating a homicide after a man reported finding his roommate at home suffering from a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man arrived at his home on the 500 block of Ridgedale Drive at about 3 a.m. to find his roommate had been shot. By the time police and paramedics arrived at the home the man's roommate had died.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old John David Traylor and said they are investigating his death as a homicide. Traylor's official cause of death will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

Detectives have released no further information in the investigation other than to say the victim's roommate is cooperating in the investigation and that there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Garland Crime Stoppers. Tips may be submitted anonymously.