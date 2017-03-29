Fort Worth Woman Wakes Up As Tornado Ripped Off Her Roof

Families in Fort Worth spent much of Wednesday cleaning up after storms ripped through North Texas overnight.

Strong storms woke up a Fort Worth woman Wednesday morning when the roof right above her bedroom was blown off.

Tanya Tew says she felt like Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz."

Video NWS Confirms 2 Tornadoes Hit North Texas Overnight

"You could see the ceiling fan coming down at me and then it started lifting back up and I just ran," said Tew.

As she picked up the pieces Wednesday afternoon, Tew said her greatest struggle now is knowing the next step.

"You are never prepared for it," she said.

Tew will need to replace her roof, bedroom ceiling, bed and other belongings damaged in the storm. She expects insurance adjusters to come by Thursday.

"Things can be replaced. I am just thankful that everyone is safe," she said. "I will just sleep in another room, I am not going back in there for awhile."