Fort Worth Neighborhood Complains About Noisy Trains

People in a Fort Worth neighborhood are complaining about noisy trains that park for hours at a time with their engines running.

"I'm tired. I'm fed up,” said Nelina Hernandez, who has lived along the tracks near Hemphill and Berry streets for more than 20 years.

The trains have always passed by on the tracks behind her home, she said, but never have so many stopped for so long.

"It's getting worse,” she said. “Every day it's getting worse and worse and worse."

She said the constant noise makes it difficult for her daughter to sleep or play outside.

Across the street, Jennifer Koch bought a house several months ago and has spent thousands of dollars to fix it up.

"And then the train situation started,” she said.

And now she’s not sure if she will move in or try to sell the house.

She said one train parked along the tracks for two full days.

"Friday afternoon they showed up and they didn't pull out until Monday morning and people were going crazy,” she said. “It's that loud racket all weekend."

The neighbors said the trains that stop are operated by BNSF Railway.

BNSF spokesman Joe Faust acknowledged trains often park in the neighborhood but said they have no choice.

“There’s no way around it,” he said. “We do stage trains there. Our options are limited. We do what we can to get them moving as swiftly as possible.”

He said the company tries to minimize the time its trains idle, adding they should park for only six to eight hours at the longest.

“We are always looking for options to improve our efficiencies and address the concerns of the residents,” he said.

Hernandez and Koch said they have complained repeatedly but nothing changes.