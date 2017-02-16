Lockdown Lifted at Boswell High School in Fort Worth

A lockdown has been lifted at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, school officials said.

Police were on the campus after school officials were informed that a student brought a gun to class Thursday.

According to a tweet by Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, officers confiscated an unloaded pellet gun on campus.

Police have not said who the gun belongs to or if anyone was arrested.

No one was injured and classes have resumed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.