Firefighters rescued a driver that went off Loop 820 into the Trinity River in Fort Worth Saturday morning.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a call about the crash on East Loop 820 near Randol Mill Road at about 5 a.m.

A technical rescue spent more than an hour extracting the driver from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said the driver was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition.

No further details were released.