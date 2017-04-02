A Fort Worth fire engine blocking lanes in front of an crash on southbound Loop 820 at Sun Valley Drive was hit by an oncoming car Sunday morning, officials say.

Police and fire were responding to a crash at about 8:20 a.m. when a fire engine blocking traffic was hit from behind, according to police.

Fire officials said it appeared no one was injured in the crash.

Police said all southbound lanes of 820 were closed at the crash scene. There was no immediate estimate on when the road would reopen.

It's unclear if weather was a factor in the crash, but fire crews at the crash scene requested help from TxDOT for flooding issues, a fire spokesman said.