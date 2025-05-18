A family is pleading with the public to catch a man wanted for shooting a mother in front of her children.

Dallas police shared a photo on Friday asking the public for help locating 26-year-old Jorge Martinez.

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help to locate Jorge Martinez. pic.twitter.com/Xrs1QeRG1c — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 16, 2025

Described as 5'4" and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, Martinez is wanted for assault causing bodily injury – family violence related to a shooting on May 12 in the 1400 block of Pueblo Street.

Cecilia Pineda told our partners at Telemundo 39, Martinez shot her in front of her 9-year-old son.

After days in the hospital and surgery, doctors were unable to save her left eye.

A neighbor’s surveillance video from the night of the shooting captured the gunshots and the screams of a child.

“You hear my nine-year-old grandson crying, panicking and saying in Spanish, ‘He shot my mom. He shot my mom,” said the victim’s mother, Sharon Villegas.

She urges anyone with information on Martinez to reach out to Dallas police and for those in an abusive relationship to seek help.

“Get out of it. Get out of it,” said Villegas. “Look at my daughter. He would tell her he loved her, he would care for her, but if he really did, he wouldn’t have done what he did.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jorge Martinez should contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this and other felony offenses.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 800-799-7233 to connect with local resources or call 911 if you are in immediate danger.