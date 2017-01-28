Fire Races Through East Dallas Home

Flames shooting from a window in the 4900 block of East Side Avenue in Dallas.

Huge flames leaped from a home under renovation in East Dallas early Saturday morning.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the house in the 4900 block of East Side Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to see flames coming out of windows on all sides of the house.

The roof also collapsed.

Investigators said the home was under renovation at the time of the fire. They said a man staying at the home to oversee the project escaped safely.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to two neighboring houses.