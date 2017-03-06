Grief counselors will be on hand at a Tarrant County school after two students were killed in a late night rollover crash, Everman police said.

According to a police statement, a Ford Mustang carrying three people crashed in the 300 block of Roy C. Brooks Drive before 11:47 p.m. Sunday.

Two passengers, both students at Everman Joe C. Bean High, were pronounced deceased on scene, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital and is recovering.

"Our hearts and prayers are with all of those affected by this tragic incident," said C.W. Spencer, Everman Chief of Police. "We are working closely with the Everman ISD. They have assured that any and all students affected by this tragedy will have counseling and other services available."

"We would like to offer those affected by this, our deepest and most sincere condolences. Today is a day of heartbreak," Spencer said.

Spencer said it wasn't clear what caused the crash, and Forest Hill police and Tarrant County sheriff's deputies were assisting in the investigation.

No further information was released. The identities of those involved in the crash were not released.