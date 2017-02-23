Driver Rescued From Sedan After Crash on I-635

Authorities said a driver was rescued from a vehicle after a collision on Interstate 635 in Dallas early Thursday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they responded to a call about the crash involving a sedan and a truck on westbound I-635 near Hillcrest Road at about 1:45 a.m.

Responders pulled the driver out of the sedan. The driver was then transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Only one westbound lane of I-635 was open while Dallas police investigated the crash.

No further details have been released.