Driver Rescued From Sedan After Crash on I-635

    Metro

    Authorities said a driver was rescued from a vehicle after a collision on Interstate 635 in Dallas early Thursday morning.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they responded to a call about the crash involving a sedan and a truck on westbound I-635 near Hillcrest Road at about 1:45 a.m.

    Responders pulled the driver out of the sedan. The driver was then transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Only one westbound lane of I-635 was open while Dallas police investigated the crash.

    No further details have been released.

    Published 13 minutes ago
