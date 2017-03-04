Denton Police Investigate Fatal Shooting, Attempted Suicide | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Police Investigate Fatal Shooting, Attempted Suicide

    Denton police responded to a home in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Place on Saturday and found an elderly woman who'd been shot and killed and an injured man who had shot himself. 

    The injured man, who hasn't been identified, called Denton police at 1:46 p.m. to report that a woman had been shot and then hung up the phone, according to a police news release.

    Police tried calling the man back, but he didn't pick up. When police arrived at his home, they discovered the dead woman and the injured man. 

    The man, who police are calling a suspect, is in critical condition at Medical City Denton.

    Police said they're still investigating the details surrounding the shooting, but don't believe anyone else is involved. 

