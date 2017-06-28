Dallas Police Search for Sexual Assault Person of Interest | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Search for Sexual Assault Person of Interest

By Lauren Petterson

    Dallas Police Department

    Dallas police are looking for a person involved in a sexual assault that happened on Monday afternoon. 

    According to the Dallas Police Department, a man went into a woman's apartment near Spring Valley Road and Maham Road, threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her. 

    Police say the man also stole property from the apartment and took off in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser that has a Dallas Cowboys Star in the center of the back window. 

    He is described as Latin, 23-25 years old, about 5'7" tall and 170 pounds. He has a mustache, tattoos on both arms and mark underneath his left eye. 

    Police encourage anyone with information about this person to call Dallas Police Department Sexual Assault Unit at 214-671-3593.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

