Dallas Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Man

Dallas police say 76-year-old Ray Lee Washington went missing on Feb. 17 from the 3700 block of Moonstone Drive.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding 76-year-old Ray Lee Washington.

Washington went missing from his home in the 3700 block of Moonstone Drive on Feb. 17, according to a Dallas police news release.

Washington was last seen using his motorized wheelchair and wearing a maroon jacket and blue jeans. He's described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall and 170 pounds.

Washington has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.