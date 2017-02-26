Dallas Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Man | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Man

    Dallas Police Department
    Dallas police say 76-year-old Ray Lee Washington went missing on Feb. 17 from the 3700 block of Moonstone Drive.

    Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding 76-year-old Ray Lee Washington.

    Washington went missing from his home in the 3700 block of Moonstone Drive on Feb. 17, according to a Dallas police news release. 

    Washington was last seen using his motorized wheelchair and wearing a maroon jacket and blue jeans. He's described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall and 170 pounds.

    Washington has brown eyes and gray hair. 

    Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.

