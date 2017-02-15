Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 8-Year-Old Boy

Dallas police say they need help finding 8-year-old Brandon Hernandez, who was last seen in the 11600 block of Ferguson Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked for the public’s help finding an 8-year-old boy who went missing in Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas police said Brandon Hernandez was last seen in the 11600 block of Ferguson Road at about 3:30 p.m.

Hernandez was described as 4 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue camouflage jacket with black sleeves, a white shirt, khaki pants and black-and-white shoes.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about Hernandez' disappearance to call them at 214-671-4268 or 911.