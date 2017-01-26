Dallas ISD Teacher on Video Pointing Toy Gun at Trump Video

A Dallas ISD teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a controversial video of her surfaced on YouTube.
The video shows a woman pointing what appears to be a toy gun at a video of President Donald Trump and pretending to shoot at him several times, saying "Die!"
District officials have identified the woman as Payal Modi, an art teacher at W.H. Adamson High School.
Robyn L. Harris with the Dallas ISD released the following statement on Thursday:
"Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. This is a personnel matter and, as such, we can not comment.”
Published 1 minute ago