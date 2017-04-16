Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine Hit in Crash | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine Hit in Crash

By Cody Lillich

    Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 54 was hit while working a prior crash on the Interstate 20 frontage road Sunday Morning

    A Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine was hit while working an accident early Sunday Morning.

    DFR Engine 54 was hit at about 3:30 a.m. on the frontage road of Interstate 20 near Bonnie View Road. The engine was blocking off a lane from a crash that had already occurred.

    The driver of the Dodge pickup that hit the engine was pinned in the crash and was pulled out by DFR. The driver was taken to a hospital for injuries in the crash.

    The engine sustained heavy damage to the back of the vehicle.

    Published 2 hours ago

