Dallas County Sheriff's Officer Arrested for Child Porn

Toussant Kisasu was arrested on Monday for possession with intent to promote child pornography, a second-degree felony.

A detention service officer with Dallas County Sheriff's Department is under investigation for child pornography charges, according to a statement from Dallas County.

Kisasu was arrested after two detention officers received an inappropriate video through text messaging. They immediately notified their supervisor who then contacted the department's criminal investigation section.

Kisasu is under both a criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. He is still employed by the department pending the results of the investigation.

Kisasu has worked there for three years.