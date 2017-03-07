Dallas Condo Fire Damage Tops $12 Million

Investigators are trying to determine if anyone will ever be able to get into a Dallas condo complex to search for a cause after a massive fire ripped through it over the weekend.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says damages from a 7-alarm fatal condo fire have topped $12 million and that the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

Jason Evans, public information officer for the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, issued his incident report Tuesday which shows the estimated loss at the 3-story condominium complex at $12,480,210.

The report shows more than 150 firefighters, with 38 trucks, battled the fire for nearly 17 hours, though the fire wasn't officially tapped out until two days later.

One person was killed in the fire and though the body has not been positively identified it is believed to be that of Jacqueline McDonald, an 89-year-old resident reported missing after the fire. The body was located very near McDonald's residence. It is not clear how long it will take to positively identify the body found in the debris.

Meanwhile, residents of the community are still wondering what may come of any of their belongings that remain in the building -- including cars parked below the structure in a gated subterranean parking garage flooded with water from the fire fight.

Evans said the building will be turned over to the owners and it will be up to them to determine what happens to the building and the contents within.

Evans said previously it's unclear if the structure will be stable enough to get the vehicles out anytime soon and that it's too unstable for anyone, including fire investigators, to enter.

In the incident report released Tuesday, Evans noted that the American Red Cross was assisting more than 100 residents displaced by the fire including two who were hospitalized as a result of their displacement.

The cause of the fire may never be determined due to the instability of the building and the massive damage inside, officials said.