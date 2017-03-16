Brandon Alex was 6 months old when he died while being rushed to the hospital Saturday. His mother, Bridget Alex, was on hold with a 911 operator when he died.

Dallas city leaders are working to fix massive problems between their 911 call center and phone carrier T-Mobile that have caused calls to back up.

According to city leaders, the problems peaked Saturday with nearly 300 911 calls left on hold. The technical issues resulted in two fatalities.

“I was just kissing his lips, and I was like ‘Brandon wake up. Brandon don’t do this to mommy, wake up. Brandon, wake up.’ And he would not respond,” she said.

Bridget Alex was at her nephew's funeral when her son passed out at home. The babysitter called 911 several times and was still on hold when Bridget arrived. She was still on hold when Bridget took him to the hospital.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and City Manager T.C. Broadnax held a news conference to address the public concern. The problem, according to city leaders, is connected to resources and technical support through T-Mobile.

“I talked to Mrs. Alex on the phone this afternoon. I talked to her and I said, ‘My heart is broken for the loss of a loved one,'" Rawlings said. "We’re going to get to the bottom of this. I promised her that."

“I don’t want to hear the excuses because this has been going on since November," Alex said. "Why did my child have to be the example?"

David Taffet was also at the news conference seeking answers after his husband, Brian Cross, died Saturday. Cross stopped breathing while taking a nap. Taffet said he performed CPR and called 911.

“After 20 minutes, the call dropped. I had to call back again," Taffet said. "City officials are not accepting responsibility for the death, but the Mayor did offer his deepest sympathies."