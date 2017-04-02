Crews Find Body in Swollen Creek

Crews from multiple fire departments are working to recover a person believed to have been swept away from fast-moving waters as a result of Sunday's storms.

Mesquite Fire Captain Travis Greenman said the department was called at about 12:35 p.m. for a person reportedly being swept away along the South Mesquite Creek.

Fire crews searched and found no signs of a person being swept away or pulled in upstream, Greenman said. Police officers searched further downstream and found what they believe to be a body in the stream near the intersection of South Parkway and Hermitage Drive.

The Garland Fire Department swift water rescue team was also called in to help recover the body.