Two separate crashes closed two major North Texas highways Friday afternoon.
North Richland Hills police closed westbound Texas 183 west of Precinct Line Road due to a major crash.
Following the crash, one person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Westbound 183 was reopened just before 6 p.m.
In Denton, southbound Interstate 35E is closed at Teasley Lane after a car crashed into a center dividing wall.
It is not known if any other vehicles are involved or if there were any injuries.
Denton police said just before 6 p.m. that the crash is clearing but that the backup is expected to remain for some time.
Published 2 hours ago