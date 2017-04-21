Crashes Close Westbound Texas 183 in North Richland Hills; Southbound Interstate 35E in Denton | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Crashes Close Westbound Texas 183 in North Richland Hills; Southbound Interstate 35E in Denton

    Two separate crashes closed two major North Texas highways Friday afternoon.

    North Richland Hills police closed westbound Texas 183 west of Precinct Line Road due to a major crash.

    Following the crash, one person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The cause of the crash is unknown.

    Westbound 183 was reopened just before 6 p.m.

    In Denton, southbound Interstate 35E is closed at Teasley Lane after a car crashed into a center dividing wall.

    It is not known if any other vehicles are involved or if there were any injuries.

    Denton police said just before 6 p.m. that the crash is clearing but that the backup is expected to remain for some time.

    Published 2 hours ago
