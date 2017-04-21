Two separate crashes closed two major North Texas highways Friday afternoon.

North Richland Hills police closed westbound Texas 183 west of Precinct Line Road due to a major crash.

Following the crash, one person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Westbound 183 was reopened just before 6 p.m.

In Denton, southbound Interstate 35E is closed at Teasley Lane after a car crashed into a center dividing wall.

It is not known if any other vehicles are involved or if there were any injuries.

Denton police said just before 6 p.m. that the crash is clearing but that the backup is expected to remain for some time.