Crash in Plano Kills Two Teenage Girls And Injures Another

    Meredith Yeomans, NBC 5 News
    Mourners gather around the location along Mira Vista Blvd. in Plano. A crash hours earlier killed two 16-year-old girls and seriously injured another girl.

    Plano police confirm two 16-year-old girls died and another was injured when the Porsche they were traveling in crashed into a tree late Friday night.

    It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mira Vista Road.

    Officers said the 2016 Porsche Macan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree in the road's median.

    Police said two girls died at the scene.

    Another girl with serious injuries was located near the burning vehicle. Plano Fire-Rescue took her to the hospital.

    The names of the victims have not been released.

    The Plano police department traffic unit is investigating the crash.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
