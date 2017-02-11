Crash in Plano Kills Two Teenage Girls And Injures Another

Plano police confirm two 16-year-old girls died and another was injured when the Porsche they were traveling in crashed into a tree late Friday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mira Vista Road.
Officers said the 2016 Porsche Macan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree in the road's median.
Police said two girls died at the scene.
Another girl with serious injuries was located near the burning vehicle. Plano Fire-Rescue took her to the hospital.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The Plano police department traffic unit is investigating the crash.
