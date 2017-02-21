Crash Closes Southbound Lanes of I-35E in Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Crash Closes Southbound Lanes of I-35E in Dallas

By Holley Ford

    Live video from Chopper 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Royal Lane are closed in Dallas due to a crash.

    Police say a double-trailer collided with at least two other vehicles at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. It appears one of those vehicles caught fire.

    It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue and police are on the scene.

    There is no word how long the roadway will be closed.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

