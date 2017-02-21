Crash Closes Southbound Lanes of I-35E in Dallas

Live video from Chopper 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Royal Lane are closed in Dallas due to a crash.

Police say a double-trailer collided with at least two other vehicles at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. It appears one of those vehicles caught fire.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and police are on the scene.

There is no word how long the roadway will be closed.

